SC State player who collapsed released from Rex Hospital

The South Carolina State player who collapsed on the court during a weekend game at North Carolina State has been released from the hospital.N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts said Thursday he had just spoken with Tyvoris Solomon and his father as they headed home. Rex Hospital spokesman Alan Wolf confirmed in an email to ABC11 that Solomon had been discharged."He was in great spirits and he was excited obviously to get a chance to be able to go home and be with his family a little bit," Keatts told The Associated Press.Wolf also released a statement from the Solomon family, which included thanks to S.C. State trainer Tyler Long, Wake County paramedics and other first responders "whose quick actions actually saved his life at PNC Arena" on Saturday.The redshirt seniornear the team's bench during the first half of SC State's 103-71 loss to the Wolfpack. Emergency medical personnel administered chest compressions before Solomon was taken from the court on a stretcher and to the hospital.The family's statement noted the importance of CPR education and knowing how to use defibrillators."Ty recognizes that he was in the right place at the right time to have a serious medical emergency that could have had a tragic outcome," the family said. "Instead, he's looking forward to resuming a normal life, eventually returning to school and making every second count."During the weekend,who helped save his life.The game was stopped but later resumed after a roughly 40-minute delay. Assistant coach Rio Pitt said the team decided to continue playing after learning Solomon was conscious and able to speak, and that "Ty would tell us to go out there and play."Pitt coached the team through the second half. Head coach Murray Garvin left to be with Solomon at the hospital.