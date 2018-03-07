UNC

UNC pays tribute to Woody Durham before tipoff vs. Syracuse

A moment of silence was held for Woody Durham before the UNC-Syracuse game Wednesday night. (Bridget Condon)

CHAPEL HILL, NC (WTVD) --
Woody Durham called UNC games from 1971 through 2011. He worked more than 1,800 games with a voice that became inextricably tied to some of the school's most unforgettable victories.

That included the 1982 and 1993 NCAA basketball championships under late coach Dean Smith as well as the 2005 and 2009 titles under Roy Williams.

On Wednesday night at the ACC Tournament in New York, No. 12 North Carolina warmed up for its game against Syracuse with white shirts that read "Woody" across the back.



Durham died early Wednesday at the age of 76.

A moment of silence was held before tipoff for the longtime legendary voice of the Tar Heels.



Wes Durham decided to stay in New York and work the rest of the ACC Tournament, which started Tuesday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

"One, it's what he wanted me to do, to the point he told my mom that," Wes Durham said. "I'm doing it to honor him. Second part is, his love for this event was really, really strong. And I fell in love with the event because of his love for it and so this seemed right. And I knew when I left Monday morning that there was a possibility it could happen."



Wes Durham was courtside Wednesday night doing play-by-play on Notre Dame-Virginia Tech and North Carolina-Syracuse for Raycom Sports.

"Hopefully, I'll do a good job," Wes Durham said. "It's Carolina. That'll make it a little tougher, obviously."

He said he would work through Friday's semifinals and leave Saturday. He was not scheduled to call the championship game Saturday night.



Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford, the former athletic director at UNC, compared Durham's voice to "gospel to generations of Tar Heels who trusted his every word." Williams called it "a very sad day for everyone who loves the University of North Carolina"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuncUNC Tar HeelsUNC Tar Heelschapel hill newsobituarysportsChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woody Durham, former voice of Tar Heels, dead at 76
UNC
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
North Carolina to honor Roy Williams by naming court after him
Former president of UNC System C.D. Spangler Jr. dies
High-profile teams part of early-season Las Vegas tourney
UNC Athletic Director responds to self-reported NCAA violations
More unc
SPORTS
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Panthers lineman Amini Silatolu tears meniscus in practice
Steve Smith Sr. 'felt trapped, inferior and alone' during NFL career
UNC suspends 13 football players for selling school-issued Nike Jordan shoes
QB Surratt, 12 other UNC football players to miss games following NCAA violation
More Sports
Top Stories
Kroger to close remaining Triangle-area stores earlier than planned
Fetus found on plane from Charlotte was result of teen's miscarriage
'Hamilton' tickets at DPAC are going on sale next week
Chris Paul donates $2.5 million to Wake Forest University
Police investigating robbery at First Citizens Bank near Cameron Village
Mom tests positive for opiates from poppy seed bagel
How Mickey Mouse and friends can help your kid sleep
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Show More
WCPSS nursing change has these parents fuming
Police: 2 men escape mental health care home to party
'I warned him:' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man at home
California HS coach accused of having sex with students
Alleged Fayetteville ISIS supporter to be sentenced
More News