UNC scheduled for August hearing in NCAA academic case

North Carolina is scheduled to appear before an NCAA infractions committee panel next month in its multiyear and oft-delayed academic case.Responding to public records requests, UNC on Tuesday released a June 9 letter from the NCAA setting Aug. 16-17 for the hearing in Nashville, Tennessee.Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey had targeted those dates in an April letter denying a request seeking his removal as head of the panel handling the case due to a conflict of interest.The June letter requests that men's basketball coach Roy Williams and football coach Larry Fedora be among UNC's hearing attendees. Neither is charged with misconduct. Their programs are referenced in a broader improper-benefits charge.UNC faces five top-level charges in a case tied to irregular courses, including lack of institutional control.