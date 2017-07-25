SPORTS

UNC scheduled for August hearing in NCAA academic case

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
North Carolina is scheduled to appear before an NCAA infractions committee panel next month in its multiyear and oft-delayed academic case.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Responding to public records requests, UNC on Tuesday released a June 9 letter from the NCAA setting Aug. 16-17 for the hearing in Nashville, Tennessee.

RELATED: UNC receives new response in NCAA investigation

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey had targeted those dates in an April letter denying a request seeking his removal as head of the panel handling the case due to a conflict of interest.

The June letter requests that men's basketball coach Roy Williams and football coach Larry Fedora be among UNC's hearing attendees. Neither is charged with misconduct. Their programs are referenced in a broader improper-benefits charge.

UNC faces five top-level charges in a case tied to irregular courses, including lack of institutional control.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sportsuncUNC Tar HeelsUNC Tar HeelsfraudscandalNCAAChapel Hill
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
UNC receives new response in NCAA investigation
SPORTS
Grayson Allen and Trevon Duval partake in #DriveByDunkChallenge
Panthers TE Greg Olsen reports, says holdout 'not fair' to team
11 things to watch at Panthers training camp
Lee County standout Jahmir Smith makes college choice
More Sports
Top Stories
2nd teen charged in Durham murder near park
Raleigh men's shelter working to fix A/C problems
Body of missing Chatham County teen found in Sugar Lake
Day care worker taped allegedly assaulting toddler
Barbara Sinatra, wife of Frank Sinatra, dies at 90
New campaign aims to stop police-involved shootings
3D imaging used for new Raleigh cathedral
Fourth man arrested in Cole Thomas disappearance
Show More
Friend remembers teen killed in CA live stream crash
NC woman allegedly tries to hire hitman to kill husband
Survivor in human smuggling case says trailer was full
Pet fees waived in Harnett because of overcrowding
Suspects break in, damage Raleigh amusement arcade
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
More Photos