State of Emergency declared in western NC counties after heavy rains

Heavy rains bring flooding to the western part of the state (WTVD)

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC --
Heavy rains caused several weather-related issues for McDowell County Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Evacuation orders for residents living below Lake Tahoma were canceled after an engineer deemed it safe.

Heavy rains and flash flooding causes major washouts on roads



North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency in western counties after heavy rains strained dams and caused mudslides that blocked roads.

Forecasters say isolated heavy rain storms are possible the rest of the week and could instantly cause flooding in areas of the mountains that have had 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain in the past 15 days.

Just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday McDowell County Emergency Management reported the lake's dam was in imminent failure.



However, an engineer performed a safety inspection and determined that the evacuation order is no longer needed.

Emergency Management asked the McDowell County public to remain alert for additional updates, as additional rainfall is expected Wednesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for central McDowell County until 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Warnings were also issued for Burke County until 11 a.m.

A Flash Flood Watch was issued through 8 a.m. Thursday for all of Western North Carolina.


McDowell County Schools were closed Wednesday following the flooding.

Officials closed Interstate 40 for a few hours Tuesday night after a mudslide by the Buncombe/McDowell County line.

Fire officials said the slide hit the vehicles at mile marker 67 near Old Fort Mountain.

Officials said several cars were stuck but no injuries were reported.

NC State Highway Patrol said the interstate reopened just after 1 a.m.

Officials are warning residents to refrain from driving through pools of water.



"Did you know 1' of water can float a car, 2' of rushing water can carry your car away! Several streets in Asheville have this much water. For your safety DO NOT drive around barricades," the Asheville Fire Department tweeted.
