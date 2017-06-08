Eat smart and discover how to improve your family's health.

They learn from watching you. Eat fruits and veggies, and your kids will too.
Steps to Health is NC State University's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed) Program. Steps to Health educates and inspires limited resource North Carolinians to eat smart and move more through nutrition and food resource management education programs targeting elementary aged children, adults, older adults, families, and Latino families.
The Steps to Health program is delivered by county-based educators across North Carolina offering direct-education programs, which are multi-session classes that include taste tests, cooking demonstrations, games, discussion, physical activity and goal setting. Steps to Health also enhances direct education programs by providing support for policy, systems, and environmental change.
Beginning in 2007, Steps to Health has improved diets, nutrition-related behaviors, and physical activity levels of thousands of North Carolinians. During this time, Steps to Health educators, in collaboration with NC Cooperative Extension, have reached 50,000 participants within 93 of North Carolina's 100 counties.
What is MyPlate? MyPlate is the federal government's current dietary guidelines for Americans. MyPlate illustrates the five food groups, including fruits and vegetables, that are the building blocks for a healthy diet. Before you eat, think about what goes on your plate. The right mix can help you be healthier now and in the future.
MyPlate, MyWins is all about finding a healthy eating style that works for your family and fits with your everyday life. There are many small changes you can make that add up to big success over time. Here you'll find fun, practical tips and tools that have worked for other families. Give some a try, and discover "wins" for your own family.
Help your preschooler eat well, be active, and grow up healthy. From the ages of 2 to 5, children grow and develop in ways that affect behavior in all areas, including eating. Young children need your help to develop healthy eating and physical activity habits for life.
Between hectic schedules, tight budgets, and caring for children, sometimes it's easier said than done when it comes to healthy eating. Every family is unique; finding a healthier eating solution that fits your family's routine and preferences is essential for setting healthy habits that last into the future. Hear from real families about how they make heathy eating a reality.
Looking for family meal ideas? Check out this interactive tool to help with healthy meal planning, cooking, and grocery shopping. The site features a searchable database of healthy recipes, options to build a cookbook, print recipe cards, and share recipes via social media.
What foods are in the fruit group? Any fruit or 100% fruit juice counts as part of the fruit group. Fruits may be fresh, frozen, dried, or canned, and may be whole, cut-up, or pureed. The amount of fruit you need depends on the age, sex, and level of physical activity.
Any vegetable or 100% vegetable juice counts as a member of the vegetable group. Vegetables may be raw or cooked; fresh, frozen, canned, or dried/dehydrated; and may be whole, cut-up, or mashed. Based on their nutrient content, vegetables are organized into 5 subgroups: dark-green vegetables, starchy vegetables, red and orange vegetables, beans and peas, and other vegetables.
Try these tips to get the most for your dollar and your time when planning for and shopping at your favorite food store.
"This institution is an equal opportunity provider."
"Esta institución es un proveedor que ofrece igualdad de oportunidades."
