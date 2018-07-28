DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING

Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Moore County

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) --
Moore County officials say deputies were responding to a domestic incident in Aberdeen when a suspect allegedly began firing. The suspect was shot and killed.

The Moore County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect as 33-year-old Arthur Kenzie Garner.

It happened at 2:53 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Forrest Place Drive.

No deputies were injured and the State Bureau of Investigation is investigating as standard protocol.

