'Terrifying:' Eyewitness describes Glenwood South shooting

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh neighbors and business owners are shocked by a shooting that left a woman seriously injured.

By
RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
People went from partying to panicking after a shooting left a woman seriously injured near busy Glenwood South early Saturday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"There's multiple gunshots outside," one man told a 911 operator.

That caller said he locked the doors at his business. Other folks bolted from the streets into buildings.

"We just immediately ran away, and police were just saying 'Get inside,' " said one eyewitness, who didn't want to give her name.

The eyewitness said she saw someone with a long-barrel gun fire shots from inside a car.

It happened during the Friday overnight. Glenwood South was flooded with people celebrating ahead of Halloween.

"It was terrifying because you never think that you're going to be in that situation," said the eyewitness.

Keesha Jackson, 37, was hit by bullets and is at WakeMed Hospital. Jackson, of Knightdale, is listed in fair condition.

Raleigh Police wouldn't say whether the victim was targeted.

Pat Swayhoover works in the area and said the gunman was brazen considering how many officers patrol the strip at night.

"That's kind of mind-blowing," she said.

Police found the weapon less than a mile away from the shooting.

There have been no arrests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
raleigh newsraleigh policewoman shotgun violenceRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Knightdale woman critical after shooting in Raleigh
Top Stories
Johnston County couple charged with abuse of disabled woman
Charities spend thousands to get rid of unusable donations
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
Man accused of peeping in NC State student's window
Trump responds to arrests of top aides in Russian probe
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
Man bikes through South Carolina town holding dead deer
2 charged with murder in Goldsboro man's death
Show More
1 dead, another injured in Johnston County crash
Kevin Spacey apologizes after allegation of sexual advance on 14-year-old
Mom who beat girl for incorrect Bible verses gets prison
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Season's first snow in NC bring delays, power outages
More News
Top Video
WakeMed volunteers make Halloween costumes for NICU babies
Man accused of peeping in NC State student's window
Tigers get meaty Halloween treats
SUV crashes into tanker in Johnston County
More Video