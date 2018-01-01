  • Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays

Search on for thieves who targeted Raleigh homes over holiday weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

Neighboring homes were targeted in south Raleigh during the holiday weekend.

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating after thieves broke into homes during the holiday weekend.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

It happened Saturday night on Cupola Drive in south Raleigh's Renaissance Park neighborhood.



The Smelik family was out of town to ring in 2018, but rushed home when a neighbor called Sunday morning, telling them their home had been broken into and police were on the way.

Andy Smelik said thieves popped off the cover to their electrical box and tried cutting the wire to their security alarm; they clipped the cable cord instead, but were still able to break the back window and get inside undetected.

Thieves broke the back window of the Smelik family home.



Thieves also broke into the home next door where shattered glass and a boarded-up back door could still be seen Monday. Fortunately, no one there was home at the time either.

Smelik said that though his wife's jewelry, some blank checks, and loose change was stolen, what's most disturbing is that whoever did it knew exactly who was home and who wasn't.

"That's the scary part," he said. "We're thankful that we were gone because that confrontation of being here is like - what would've, and could've happened - there's no telling."

No arrests have been made.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
break-inhome invasiontheftraleigh newswake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Did someone say snow is coming to the Triangle?
Womack Army Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2018
Frigid weather means many schools on delay Tuesday
No arrests after two armed robberies in Chapel Hill
Before you lift a finger, make sure you join the right gym
Durham family displaced after New Year's Day house fire
Trooper: 1 dead, another injured in Johnston County crash
Officials investigating after Duplin County church catches fire
Show More
1 killed, 1 injured after car crashes, catches fire in Wake County
Teen in custody after 4 found dead in Long Branch, NJ home
Roughly 1,400 cars destroyed during UK parking garage fire
Police: Overdosing driver hits Levittown home; fleeing dog killed
Fayetteville sees power outage during below freezing temperatures
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, Jan. 1, 2018
Womack Army Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2018
Hurricane Maria transplant finding new life in Durham
No arrests after two armed robberies in Chapel Hill
More Video