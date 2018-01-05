Third suspect arrested in Fayetteville teen sex trafficking case

Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department's Human Trafficking Unit have charged and arrested a third suspect in connection with a human trafficking investigation that began in September involving a 16-year-old victim.Ashley Skinner, 23, of the 3500 block of Ireland Drive, has been charged with felony promoting prostitution of a minor and felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking of a minor victim.Skinner was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center and is being held on a $10,000 secured bond.A second suspect, Antonio T. McAllister, 33, of the 1900 block of Tryon Drive, was arrested October 11 and and charged with human trafficking a child victim, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, promoting prostitution of a minor, felony conspiracy to commit human trafficking of a minor, second-degree forcible rape, and assault on a female.The, when 35-year-old Karla Bernice Gainey was taken into custody.If you, or you believe someone you know, is or has been the victim of human trafficking, you are asked to contact Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department by calling 910-433-1885 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.