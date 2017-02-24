Kawme McGregory

A Wake County mom says she held her child's hand while making an incredibly difficult decision.Friday morning, Sherry Holloway-Burks decided to take her 14-year-old daughter Erieyana Holloway off life support after doctors at WakeMed explained there was little brain activity."I don't even know how to process all of this," Holloway-Burks said. "I have three kids now, I had four. I have one less daughter. One less child."Erieyana, an eighth-grade student at Ligon GT Magnet Middle School in Raleigh, leaves behind a twin sister who is equally devastated."It feels like I can't even sleep in the room or a bed without her, because she's not here anymore," Emajei-Lee Holloway cried.Erieyana was fatally injured in a crash coming home from a community outreach program.She was an innocent victim of what began as a traffic stop on Garner Road near New Rand Road and escalated into a high-speed pursuit involving Garner police officers and a couple in a silver sedan.Two Garner police vehicles pursued the car through Garner and ultimately onto Rush Street where they lost sight of the suspect's vehicle.Authorities said as the officers turned north onto Hammond Road near I-40, they saw that the sedan had crashed into a van - heavily damaging both vehicles. According to a wreck report, the sedan was going 90 mph at the time of impact.Erieyana was riding in that van. The driver of the van, 36-year-old Shaun Dontay Jackson of Raleigh, and another child, a 12-year-old, were also injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.The other child remains in critical condition.The driver of the suspect vehicle, 18-year-old Kawme Delanta Otis McGregory, was injured and taken into custody.His passenger, 25-year-old Shada Sahquea Taylor, was killed.McGregory has been charged with DWI and is expected to face more charges.In spite of the pain felt by Erieyana's family, members said they forgive McGregory."I always pray to have a kindness and forgiving heart," said Holloway-Burks. "I forgive him. Everybody has a story."The family is now making funeral arrangements. Their church is helping with expenses.