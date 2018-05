Second teenager dies from injuries in Henderson crash

EMBED >More News Videos In an exclusive interview with ABC 11 following Wednesday's memorial service, Keith Hargrove, Kasi's father, shared memories of his late daughter.

A second teen has died days after a two-vehicle crash in Henderson.Elijah Brown, 17, died from his injuries, Sgt. Chris Knox of the North Carolina Highway Patrol confirmed to ABC11 on Wednesday evening.Brown, of Henderson, was airlifted in critical condition to Duke Hospital after Saturday's crash.Brown was a passenger in the same vehicle as Kasi Thompson, 16, who was remembered Wednesday as part of a standing-room-only funeral in Henderson, four days after she was killed in the same crash that ultimately took Brown's life.Ryan Lee Matthew Taylor, 29, has been charged with felony second-degree murder in Thompson's death, on top of other charges.The Highway Patrol said Taylor failed to slow as he approached a vehicle with Thompson, Brown and another teen inside, causing the collision. They said he tried to run from the scene before he was caught by authorities.