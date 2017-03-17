Several roads in downtown Raleigh are blocked this morning after a massive five-alarm fire ignited an apartment complex under construction overnight.Hillsborough Street is currently closed in both directions at W Morgan and N Dawson streets, while crews continue to monitor the structure.Glenwood Avenue is also closed in both directions between Wade Avenue and W Morgan Street, as well as, southbound Capital Blvd. between Wade Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.Several other side streets are also blocked - like Jones, West, and Harrington streets - forcing detours in those areas.