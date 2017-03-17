TRAFFIC

Several Raleigh roads blocked due to massive fire aftermath

Aftermath from massive fire that engulfed a downtown Raleigh apartment building (ABC11 Photojournalist Jim Schumacher)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Several roads in downtown Raleigh are blocked this morning after a massive five-alarm fire ignited an apartment complex under construction overnight.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE



Hillsborough Street is currently closed in both directions at W Morgan and N Dawson streets, while crews continue to monitor the structure.

Glenwood Avenue is also closed in both directions between Wade Avenue and W Morgan Street, as well as, southbound Capital Blvd. between Wade Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Several other side streets are also blocked - like Jones, West, and Harrington streets - forcing detours in those areas.
CLICK HERE FOR TRAFFIC CONDITIONS AND CLOSURES

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficfiredetourRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAFFIC
NC Senate bill would fine slow drivers in the left lane
Blustering winds knock down traffic lights in Raleigh
Water main break floods Durham road
Hope Mills green-lights bill for red-light cameras
More Traffic
Top Stories
Monstrous fire destroys building in downtown Raleigh
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Rex Tillerson: Military action against North Korea is an option 'on the table'
Son charged in death of Cary woman
Fayetteville standoff suspect shot by police dies
Ambulance thief runs over, kills EMT in New York
NC Senate bill would fine slow drivers in the left lane
Show More
Louisburg nurse to inmates faces 75 felony drug charges
Cooper vetoes bill making judge elections partisan
NC schools implore Senate to pass class-size bill
Rolesville HS at center of another controversial video
20 new flu deaths reported last week in North Carolina
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Huge fire in downtown Raleigh
Growers break out the sprinklers to protect strawberries
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
Snow pics from the viewing area
More Photos