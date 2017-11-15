WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --Officials in California have been unequivocal: If the elementary school targeted by the gunman hadn't gone on lockdown, the tragedy could have been monstrously worse.
The school went on lockdown because gunfire erupted outside but that leaves open the question of whether the shooter could have gotten into the school had it not gone into lockdown mode.
Back in February, an I-Team investigation into security at elementary schools in Wake County revealed one glaring hole - half of the front doors we checked were unlocked with no one watching who was coming in.
A 2013 bond allocated money to pay for cameras and locking doors with buzzer systems at all Wake County elementary schools, but as of our report in February, many schools still had not been upgraded with the technology.
ABC11 reached out to Wake school officials Wednesday and never got a response.
