ITEAM

I-Team seeks update on security measures at Wake County elementary schools

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials in California have been unequivocal: If the elementary school targeted by the gunman hadn't gone on lockdown, the tragedy could have been monstrously worse. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Officials in California have been unequivocal: If the elementary school targeted by the gunman hadn't gone on lockdown, the tragedy could have been monstrously worse.

RELATED: Raleigh sister of California shooter calls it a nightmare come to life


The school went on lockdown because gunfire erupted outside but that leaves open the question of whether the shooter could have gotten into the school had it not gone into lockdown mode.

Back in February, an I-Team investigation into security at elementary schools in Wake County revealed one glaring hole - half of the front doors we checked were unlocked with no one watching who was coming in.

A 2013 bond allocated money to pay for cameras and locking doors with buzzer systems at all Wake County elementary schools, but as of our report in February, many schools still had not been upgraded with the technology.

ABC11 reached out to Wake school officials Wednesday and never got a response.

RELATED: Parents divided over Durham school's response to security scare

-------------
ABC11 has decided to slowly reduce the number of stories on the website that have a comments section. We believe very strongly that our audience should have an opportunity to discuss and debate events in our world, however, we have not been able to moderate the comments as well as we would like. Instead of hosting a platform that could allow a few loud and ugly voices to dominate a conversation, we want to encourage everyone to join us on our social media platforms and speak out there. Facebook: facebook.com/ABC11 Twitter: twitter.com/ABC11_WTVD
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
school shootingwake county schoolswake county newsiteamWake County
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ITEAM
Explorer owners to start receiving cautionary letters from Ford
Adult entertainment industry abuzz after federal raid
I-Team investigates popular 'revenge porn' website
The secret behind meth houses in North Carolina
More iteam
Top Stories
Wilson woman poses for sister's court date, gets arrested
Raleigh sister of California shooter calls it a nightmare come to life
11-year-old wounded in accidental shooting
Tillis commits to helping NC pastor in Turkish prison
How the NCDOT plans to prevent wrong-way crashes
What does La Niña mean for North Carolina?
3 charged in Raleigh murder
Historic Raleigh dam is coming down
Show More
Proposed Raleigh police body camera policy criticized
Parents divided over Durham school's response to security scare
Explorer owners to start receiving cautionary letters from Ford
Man killed when truck hits tree along I-40
5 House Dems introduce impeachment articles against Trump
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017
Christmas parade spotlight: CC & CO. Dance Company
Cheapest places to do your Thanksgiving shopping!
How the NCDOT plans to prevent wrong-way crashes
More Video