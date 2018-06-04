Wake County DA: No charges expected to be filed in fatal church van crash

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
On Monday, the Wake County District Attorney's Office told ABC11 that they do not expect charges to be filed against the driver in a fatal crash involving a church van.

Officials said 62-year-old Edward Barfield was driving the First Missionary Baptist Church van when the incident occurred, resulting in the death of two people.

However, officials do not believe he will face any criminal charges.

On May 20, Barfield was driving the Dodge van south on NC 96 when he struck a deer, lost control, hit a Toyota van, and then struck an SUV head-on.

Two people die when church van strikes deer, SUV
Two people are dead following a crash involving a church van in Wake County.


The SUV then became submerged in water off of the roadway, killing the driver 62-year-old Deborah Powell.

Authorities said a passenger in the church van 84-year-old William Clayton also died at the scene.

A First Missionary Baptist Church official told ABC11 some church members had gone to the Central Children's Home of North Carolina Sunday afternoon to attend a program and drop off clothes and food.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car crashaccidentcrashtraffic accidenttraffic fatalitieswake county newsdeerjohnston county newsWake CountySmithfieldRolesville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AMBER Alert: Virginia 7-month-old possibly abducted by sex offender
Robeson County attorney killed in Cumberland County crash
Violent attacker steals young girl's iPhone, kicks her in face
South Carolina officials warn beachgoers of man-of-wars
39 officers attend graduation for slain trooper's daughter
Suspect in Scottsdale, Ariz. killings found dead in hotel room
Justices side with Colorado baker on same-sex wedding cake
Police: 100s of snakes, mice in sexual abuse suspect's home
Show More
VIDEO: FBI agent's gun accidentally discharges in nightclub
Guatemala volcano erupts, killing at least 25
Police standoff on Octavia Street in Raleigh ends
Raleigh man at center of arrest video cited for alleged assault on officer
Ironman North Carolina concludes in Raleigh
More News