12 hurt in Sampson County storms

At least 12 people were hurt late Monday night when severe thunderstorms rolled through Sampson County.None of the injuries were life-threatening.The powerful storms knocked down trees and blew over mobile homes.Assistant County Manager Susan Holder said the storms appeared to have taken a path from west to east just north of Clinton and the Basstown, Keener, and Kitty Fork areas were the worst hit.About 1,100 people were reportedly without power. Duke Energy said it did not expect to have all power restored until about 10 a.m.The NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center has us in the marginal risk for severe weather today.