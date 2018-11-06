We are under a Marginal risk for severe weather today. The biggest threat = damaging winds. Storms fire after lunchtime. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/cyJfMeMcww — Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) November 6, 2018

Today starts foggy, cloudy and damp with a warm front in the area, then afternoon the sun will pop out briefly at times. The incoming warmth and moisture will help to fuel thunderstorms that the front will trigger as it moves through this afternoon. These storms can be locally heavy and gusty with the potential for damaging wind gusts in a few areas. Though we have been downgraded to a marginal risk for severe storms from the SPC, it is a risk nonetheless.The cloudy and damp start will limit the severe storm potential around the Triangle and points north and west, but areas south and east will have more sunshine and will be more unstable, so there is a better chance to see the more intense storms in that area.Once this front sweeps through Central North Carolina, a dry and cooler flow of air will bring a more stable atmosphere across the region from west to east. This will lead to clearing tonight.A weak area of high pressure will help bring a dry and delightful day on Wednesday. But this nice weather will be short-lived, as a second cold front approaches from the west.This front will move through Wednesday night or first thing Thursday morning with mostly clouds and perhaps a stray shower or two.The Thursday morning front will move south then stall over the Deep South and across South Carolina as high pressure builds eastward across the Great Lakes and northeastern United States. This will lead to a cooler northeast surface wind flow that will also bring more clouds. The result will be a noticeably cooler day for Thursday.Yet another cold front will move through at the end of the workweek.Ahead of it, the midweek front will retreat north as a warm front Thursday night, causing showers or a steady rain. Warmer air will try to surge in on Friday, but it will have more success over and east of the Triangle than to the west, where it might stay cloudy and cool all day. Then this next cold front will push through later Friday or Friday night. There is a chance for thunderstorms again with this front.Behind this cold front, we'll see a genuinely chilly blast of Canadian air move in.Over the weekend, temperatures will run close to typical January levels, potentially leading to our first freeze of the season. But, we're likely to see sunshine both days, somewhat blunting the chill.Have a great Tuesday!Bigweather