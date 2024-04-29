Make-A-Wish creates lifelong memories for Fuquay-Varina brothers

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two brothers in Fuquay-Varina got their wishes made on World Wish Day.

World Wish Day happens every year on the anniversary of the founding of the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Across the United States, local chapters of the organization work together to grant life-changing wishes to medically eligible children.

Make-A-Wish Eastern NC took the opportunity to grant the wishes of the Shurtleff brothers.

Brandon, 10, had a kidney transplant and is now being treated for cancer. His younger brother Eric, 6, was diagnosed with kidney disease at birth and has also received a transplant.

"They're just normal boys, honestly. They've been through a lot, but I think it's made them have more character," their mother said.

Brandon's wish was a trip to Walt Disney World. Eric wanted a pirate ship playset.

The Walt Disney Company helped treat the family to the trip of a lifetime, and when they returned home, they were shocked to find a brand new pirate ship playset in their backyard.

"We're so grateful and thankful to Make-A-Wish for this opportunity," their mother said. "There aren't enough words to say how thankful we are."

Since it began 40 years ago, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries. Make-A-Wish of Eastern NC has granted more than 400 wishes itself.