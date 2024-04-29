Make-A-Wish creates lifelong memories for Fuquay-Varina brothers

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two brothers in Fuquay-Varina got their wishes made on World Wish Day.
World Wish Day happens every year on the anniversary of the founding of the Make-A-Wish foundation.
Across the United States, local chapters of the organization work together to grant life-changing wishes to medically eligible children.
Make-A-Wish Eastern NC took the opportunity to grant the wishes of the Shurtleff brothers.
Brandon, 10, had a kidney transplant and is now being treated for cancer. His younger brother Eric, 6, was diagnosed with kidney disease at birth and has also received a transplant.
"They're just normal boys, honestly. They've been through a lot, but I think it's made them have more character," their mother said.
Brandon's wish was a trip to Walt Disney World. Eric wanted a pirate ship playset.
The Walt Disney Company helped treat the family to the trip of a lifetime, and when they returned home, they were shocked to find a brand new pirate ship playset in their backyard.
"We're so grateful and thankful to Make-A-Wish for this opportunity," their mother said. "There aren't enough words to say how thankful we are."
Since it began 40 years ago, Make-A-Wish has granted more than 550,000 wishes in 50 countries. Make-A-Wish of Eastern NC has granted more than 400 wishes itself.