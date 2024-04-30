"We will not stop!": Arrests underway as pro-Palestinian protesters at UNC fail to leave

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- "We will not stop! We will not rest!" protesters chanted in UNC-Chapel Hill's Polk Place Tuesday morning.

Police have begun breaking up and removing pro-Palestinan protesters who camped out on campus near South Road. Officers are taking down tents and throwing items.

Arrests are underway as people were seen with zip ties around their wrists being taken away by police.

At about 5:30 a.m., protesters were warned they had to vacate by 6 a.m. or police had grounds to remove them. UNC officials previously told protesters that pitching tents on campus violated university policy.

While many gathered their things and left, many stayed.

UNC Interim Chancellor Roberts and Provost Clemens released a statement Tuesday before police started removing protesters:

"For the last several months, we have spoken regularly and respectfully with the demonstrators on our campus, consistently supporting their right to assemble and express their views. We have also clearly communicated the University's long-standing policies on the use of shared public spaces. We have been clear that students and community members can assemble and make their voices heard, but University policies must be followed.



During events in recent weeks, the student demonstrators abided by our policies. That changed Sunday evening when protesters - including outside activists - backtracked on their commitment to comply with these policies, including trespassing into classroom buildings overnight. This group has now made it clear they will no longer even consider our requests to abide by University policies and have ended our attempts at constructive dialogue.



We must consider the safety of all of our students, faculty and staff, as well as visitors to this campus. Our students are preparing for final exams and end-of-year activities, including graduation, and we will continue to promote an educational environment where they can do so safely and without disruption."

Roberts and Clemens said if protesters fail to vacate the area, it could result in consequences, including possible arrest, suspension from campus and expulsion from the university, which may prevent students from graduating.

On Monday, ABC11 spoke with Orange County District Attorney Jeff Nieman about the potential legal fallout from the intensifying protests.

"That is where we could get into sort of a higher level debate that actually could find its way into the courtroom where we're debating whether or not the policy being enforced is a reasonable infringement on First Amendment rights," he said.

Nieman did say that protesters would be prosecuted by his office - should they find the law was fairly and appropriately applied in the course of any potential arrests that are made.

"I have heard that there are some offices that have made sort of more categorical statements that they just aren't interested in prosecuting protest-related offenses," he said. "And that's just not our view of it. We would look at a case-by-case basis. And if it meets that standard, then we would go forward with a prosecution."