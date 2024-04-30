Fairmont police officer fatally shoots knife-wielding attacker in Robeson County

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fairmont police officer shot and killed a person who attacked them with a knife Tuesday night in Robeson County.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 41 and Highway 74 in Lumberton.

Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards said in an attempt to stop the assault, the officer shot at the attacker, who later died from their injuries. The officer suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital.

The identities of the police officer and the suspect are not public yet.

The NC State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident, which is standard procedure.