New report outlines board member's financial negligence as St. Augustine's alum rally

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- St. Augustine's University alumni and current students are rallying around their beloved HBCU. ABC11 Eyewitness News walked with those who marched to preserve the legacy of the institution.

"We need everyone to understand that alumni have been fighting for years," said Steve Williams.

His words come as the HBCU alumni community pulls together in the fight to take back their school. Even legendary track coach George Williams took part in the rally and press conference. He worked for the HBCU for decades.

A 10-page report from a SACS Special Committee outlines what they say they found after an on-campus visit by the accreditation agency in October of last year. The committee met with board members and concluded the following:

"Due to delays in securing audited financial statements, the board has consistently approved budgets, since 2019, without externally audited or verified evidence of resources or operational results."

The report also states:

"The board completed a self-survey in which 9 out of 11 trustees responded in the affirmative that board members, evaluate and assess the overall enterprise risk management of the university, but were unable to explain how."

The SACS committee concluded: " After interviewing board members, there was heightened concern that the board is not able to demonstrate appropriate fiduciary oversight of the institution."

Alumni are considering taking legal action, but details around this are unclear.

"One of the things not being spoken of is how divisive that leadership has been. What it's done is fracture our university and its spirit," said class of 1996 Devaron Benjamin.

Another alumni, Hank Debnam, is a former board member who served alongside many who are still serving. He said his moral compass forced him to step down.

"I was always back and forth pushing back pushing back. I was one vote. It takes a majority vote to get things done," said Debnam.

St. Augustine's University did not respond to requests for comment about the SACS report.

