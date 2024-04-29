Alumni groups work to save St. Augustine's University during pay issues and accreditation battle

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- People gathered for a rally in Raleigh with the goal of saving St. Augustine's University.

Organizers hope the event will raise awareness of the impact the school has on the community as it battles to solidify its accreditation status after losing an appeal.

Several groups are coming together including the Save SAG coalition who started a petition to remove every member of the board of trustees.

The rally will start on campus with a prayer and unity affirmation. Then they will walk around the campus before ending at the Tarboro Community Center.

ABC11 spoke with one alumnus who traveled from Washington, D.C., on how the university has impacted his life.

"The ROTC building that you see behind you is where my military career started. I got commissioned back in '85. Retired in 2008 as a Lieutenant Colonel. Currently work the Department of Defense Marine Corps and plan to retire there. But this is where it all began. I'm here to support, do whatever I can. I've given money, now I'm giving my time," he said.

All of this is happening during a very special week at St. Augustine's. It is graduation week.