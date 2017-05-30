14 hurt in Sampson County storms

We will be on a two hour delay this morning. Severe storms hit areas of our county last night. — Sampson Co Schools (@SampsonSchools) May 30, 2017

At least 14 people were hurt late Monday night when severe thunderstorms rolled through Sampson County.None of the injuries were life-threatening.The powerful storms knocked down trees and blew over mobile homes.Assistant County Manager Susan Holder said 12-18 structures were damaged. Several mobile homes in the Basstown Road area were flipped over and numerous poultry and hog houses were damaged.Sampson County and Clinton City Schools are operating on a 2-hour delay Tuesday because of the road closures.US-421 was closed in both directions just north of ClintonHolder said the storms appeared to have taken a path from west to east just north of Clinton and the Basstown, Keener, and Kitty Fork areas were the worst hit.About 1,100 people were reportedly without power. Duke Energy said it did not expect to have all power restored until about 10 a.m.The National Weather Service said it was sending a survey team to Sampson County Tuesday to determine if it was a tornado or straight-line winds that caused the damage.The NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center has us in the marginal risk for severe weather today.