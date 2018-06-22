ACCUWEATHER

Gross! Pool smell comes from chemicals breaking down urine, fecal matter

EMBED </>More Videos

That familiar "pool smell" is not chlorine but a by-product that is created when chlorine breaks down urine and fecal matter. (AccuWeather)

That familiar "pool smell" might actually be a sign that someone had to go but didn't go to the restroom.

The smell is not chlorine but a by-product that is created when chlorine breaks down urine and fecal matter, AccuWeather reports.

There can be anywhere from 8-20 gallons of urine in a typical pool, according to a study by the University of Alberta. When this urine comes into contact with chlorine, it creates chloramines, which is what's giving off the odor.

When your eyes burn while swimming, that's another sign of trouble. Cyanogen chloride is a chemical created when someone pees in a pool. It's a toxic chemical that causes your eyes to burn.

And in case you needed another reason to make that trip to the bathroom, AccuWeather reports that urine and fecal matter ultimately leaves the pool less clean even if it's broken down. When chlorine in a pool is working to combat urine and fecal matter, there is less of it available to take care of harmful bacteria like e coli.

A good rule of thumb to keep in mind is that if the pool's clean, it won't smell like a pool.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersummerpoolgrosssummer funaccuweather
ACCUWEATHER
Summer weather can make you more angry, aggressive
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
Incredible 'elephant trunk' tornado captured in Colorado
Natural remedies for sunburn
More accuweather
WEATHER
Hot Weekend!
Summer weather can make you more angry, aggressive
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
Incredible 'elephant trunk' tornado captured in Colorado
More Weather
Top Stories
National Guard member accused of trying to steal guns in custody
Search warrants reveal new details in death of Wake Co. mom found in ditch
Harnett County deputies search for suspect in deadly shooting
Man allegedly chops off wife's arm in Brooklyn
Pentagon agrees to provide space for 20,000 migrant children
ABC orders 'Roseanne' spinoff for fall minus Roseanne Barr
One person dead in crash that closed Durham Freeway
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Show More
'It just makes me sad and angry': Triangle man reflects on immigration news
Dozens gather in Raleigh to educate people about water safety
I-Team: Surprising data on immigrants and refugees in NC
First lady's 'I don't care' jacket causes a stir during border visit
Lumberton woman ends up with 2 security contracts, says she was misled
More News