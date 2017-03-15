Triangle strawberry growers have broken out the sprinklers in an attempt to save their crops.At Porter Farms along Ten-Ten Road at Lake Wheeler Road, the strawberry patch is covered in ice.It's counterintuitive, but farmers say creating a layer of ice over strawberries actually helps protect them from below-freezing temperatures.The recent warm temperatures had many plants and trees putting out buds and flowering much earlier than normal. Now, the cold snap threatens to damage or kill them.It's going be another bitterly cold night Wednesday and then temperatures will start to creep back up towards the end of the week.