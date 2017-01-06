Today
2 p.m. -- Light snow may start as early as 2 or 3 p.m. in Orange, northern Durham, Person and western Greenville counties.
3 p.m. -- Rain begins falling between 3 and 6 p.m. in the Sandhills. The rain may fall into the overnight hours.
4 p.m. -- A rain, snow, sleet mix begins between 4 and 6 p.m. in Chatham, and Moore counties.
5 p.m. -- Rain, snow begins falling between 6 and 7 p.m. in southern/eastern Durham, Wake, western Chatham and Lee counties.
6 p.m. -- A rain, snow, sleet mix begins between 6 and 9 p.m. in eastern Greenville, Vance, Franklin, Warren, Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe, Halifax and Northhampton counties.
7 p.m. -- Snowfall begins to intensify in Orange, northern Durham, Person and western Greenville counties.
9 p.m. -- Rain, snow transitions to snow and sleet to mostly snow in southern/eastern Durham, Wake, western Chatham and Lee counties.
Overnight
Snowfall will intensify in Orange, northern Durham, Person and western Greenville counties.
Chatham and Moore counties will see all snow.
Southern/eastern Durham, Wake, western Chatham and Lee counties will see a snow, sleet mix transitioning to all snow before sunrise.
Eastern Greenville, Vance, Franklin, Warren, Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe, Halifax and Northhampton counties will see a sleet, snow mix.
The Sandhills will see a wintry mix of rain, sleet and a chance of snow after midnight.
Saturday
Sunrise -- All snow continues to fall in the Triangle.
2 p.m. -- Snow begins to end in Orange, northern Durham, Person and western Greenville, Chatham, and Moore counties.
4 p.m. -- Snow begins to end in southern/eastern Durham, Wake, western Chatham and Lee counties.
5 p.m. -- Wintry mix begins to end in the Sandhills.
7 p.m. -- Snow begins to end in eastern Greenville, Vance, Franklin, Warren, Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe, Halifax and Northhampton counties.
Stay on top of the storm with the ABC11 News App
Get our full snow forecast here