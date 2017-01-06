Updated snowfall forecast

Light rain will start falling in central North Carolina around 3 p.m. turning over to all snow by midnight. Here's what you can expect hour by hour into Saturday.2 p.m. -- Light snowstart as early as 2 or 3 p.m. in Orange, northern Durham, Person and western Greenville counties.3 p.m. -- Rain begins falling between 3 and 6 p.m. in the Sandhills. The rain may fall into the overnight hours.4 p.m. -- A rain, snow, sleet mix begins between 4 and 6 p.m. in Chatham, and Moore counties.5 p.m. -- Rain, snow begins falling between 6 and 7 p.m. in southern/eastern Durham, Wake, western Chatham and Lee counties.6 p.m. -- A rain, snow, sleet mix begins between 6 and 9 p.m. in eastern Greenville, Vance, Franklin, Warren, Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe, Halifax and Northhampton counties.7 p.m. -- Snowfall begins to intensify in Orange, northern Durham, Person and western Greenville counties.9 p.m. -- Rain, snow transitions to snow and sleet to mostly snow in southern/eastern Durham, Wake, western Chatham and Lee counties.Snowfall will intensify in Orange, northern Durham, Person and western Greenville counties.Chatham and Moore counties will see all snow.Southern/eastern Durham, Wake, western Chatham and Lee counties will see a snow, sleet mix transitioning to all snow before sunrise.Eastern Greenville, Vance, Franklin, Warren, Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe, Halifax and Northhampton counties will see a sleet, snow mix.The Sandhills will see a wintry mix of rain, sleet and a chance of snow after midnight.Sunrise -- All snow continues to fall in the Triangle.2 p.m. -- Snow begins to end in Orange, northern Durham, Person and western Greenville, Chatham, and Moore counties.4 p.m. -- Snow begins to end in southern/eastern Durham, Wake, western Chatham and Lee counties.5 p.m. -- Wintry mix begins to end in the Sandhills.7 p.m. -- Snow begins to end in eastern Greenville, Vance, Franklin, Warren, Nash, Wilson, Edgecombe, Halifax and Northhampton counties.