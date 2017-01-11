Ice-covered roads prompt another day of school closings

Durham, Wake, and Chapel Hill-Carrboro schools, among others, have all announced they will be closed Wednesday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST SCHOOL INFORMATION
Countless roads are still treacherous across Central North Carolina, but the good news is it is above freezing today and conditions should improve.
Stay on top of the weather with the ABC11 News App
Today will be warmer with a gusty southwest breeze ahead of an approaching cold front. There will be solid clouds most of the day, but the chance for any sprinkle is small.
WATCH: Temps are warming up, but pipes can still burst
Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that a second person died as a result of the storm. An 85-year-old man died from prolonged exposure to cold after falling outside his home in Surry County.
On Sunday, Cooper said in a news conference that a car slid off I-73 south of Asheboro in Montgomery County and a woman died in the wreck. Two other people were seriously injured, Cooper said.
That approaching cold front will stall along the Appalachians. This leaves us with warm, dry weather and more sunshine than clouds tomorrow.
A large area of high pressure moving into the Great Lakes Thursday and Thursday night will gradually nose southward and force the stalled front through central North Carolina Friday evening. This front will move south and stall out over southern Georgia and could bring a shower as early as Friday afternoon. However, it will be another warm day.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol has been flooded with calls from people going out on the roads and crashing due to the extremely slick conditions. According to troopers, people see that major roads look good, so they venture out. The smaller back roads, though, are still in bad shape in most of the viewing area.
Officials say the State Highway Patrol responded to 1,650 accidents and more than 3,600 calls for service from Friday evening through Monday morning.
If you find yourself out on the roads during a snow or ice storm these simple tips may prevent you from crashing off the road:
The ABC11 team is monitoring the roads to show you the latest conditions. Click here for the latest road closures/information.
A spectacular warm up is on tap for late week, as southerly winds push temperatures to near 70 by Friday!
Report a Typo