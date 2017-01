ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather

Check your home heating system and get a tune-up



Know the optimal temperatures for your thermostat. 65 degrees during the day and 68 - 72 degrees during the night is recommended.



Change out your furnace filters



Insulate your hot and cold water piping



Check for any holes that need to be caulked

Blankets



An Ice scraper



Jumper cables



Drinking water



Snacks



A shovel



Cat litter (for tire traction)

Here's some tips to get your home and your car winter storm ready.North Carolina offers a Weatherization Assistance Program for low-income citizens. The program is intended to help people save energy, reduce their utility bills, and stay safe in their homes.During a winter storm, it is recommended you stay inside and not drive. Sometimes, however, driving is unavoidable.If your car needs repairs and you don't have a mechanic, check out igonc.com and technetprofessional.com Enter your zip code to get a list of shops near you.