ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather

Tips for winterizing your home:
- Check your home heating system and get a tune-up
- Know the optimal temperatures for your thermostat. 65 degrees during the day and 68 - 72 degrees during the night is recommended.
- Change out your furnace filters
- Insulate your hot and cold water piping
- Check for any holes that need to be caulked
North Carolina offers a Weatherization Assistance Program for low-income citizens. The program is intended to help people save energy, reduce their utility bills, and stay safe in their homes.
During a winter storm, it is recommended you stay inside and not drive. Sometimes, however, driving is unavoidable.
Here's a list for an emergency kit to keep in your car for winter:
- Blankets
- An Ice scraper
- Jumper cables
- Drinking water
- Snacks
- A shovel
- Cat litter (for tire traction)
If your car needs repairs and you don't have a mechanic, check out igonc.com and technetprofessional.com Enter your zip code to get a list of shops near you.