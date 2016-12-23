WEATHER

ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather

Here's some tips to get your home and your car winter storm ready.

Tips for winterizing your home:
  • Check your home heating system and get a tune-up

  • Know the optimal temperatures for your thermostat. 65 degrees during the day and 68 - 72 degrees during the night is recommended.

  • Change out your furnace filters

  • Insulate your hot and cold water piping

  • Check for any holes that need to be caulked


North Carolina offers a Weatherization Assistance Program for low-income citizens. The program is intended to help people save energy, reduce their utility bills, and stay safe in their homes.

During a winter storm, it is recommended you stay inside and not drive. Sometimes, however, driving is unavoidable.

Here's a list for an emergency kit to keep in your car for winter:

  • Blankets

  • An Ice scraper

  • Jumper cables

  • Drinking water

  • Snacks

  • A shovel

  • Cat litter (for tire traction)


If your car needs repairs and you don't have a mechanic, check out igonc.com and technetprofessional.com Enter your zip code to get a list of shops near you.
