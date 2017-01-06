Latest information on road conditions

  • BREAKING NEWS Click here for the latest weather-related closings and delays
The North Carolina DOT spread salt brine on the roads ahead of the snow, but it is still expecting poor road conditions Friday night through the weekend.

It is urging motorists to stay off the roads until the snow is cleared.

Here's where you can find road condition information:

CLICK HERE FOR ROAD INFORMATION FOR THE TRIANGLE
CLICK HERE FOR ROAD INFORMATION FOR THE FAYETTEVILLE AREA
CLICK HERE FOR ROAD INFORMATION FOR THE RURAL PIEDMONT
CLICK HERE FOR ROAD INFORMATION FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL AREA

If you have questions about a particular road closure, dial 511 from any phone.

WATCH: How to drive on snow and ice and get out of a skid
Winter Weather Special, Part 2 has tips for driving on ice.

PHOTOS: Area stores swamped ahead of winter storm
Hourly winter weather forecast
Gov. Cooper declares State of Emergency ahead of snow
ABC11 has tips for your home and car in winter weather
