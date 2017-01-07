Latest road condition information

The North Carolina DOT is urging motorists to stay off the roads until the snow and sleet is cleared.
Here's where you can find road condition information:
CLICK HERE FOR ROAD INFORMATION FOR THE TRIANGLE
CLICK HERE FOR ROAD INFORMATION FOR THE FAYETTEVILLE AREA
CLICK HERE FOR ROAD INFORMATION FOR THE RURAL PIEDMONT
CLICK HERE FOR ROAD INFORMATION FOR THE SOUTHERN COASTAL AREA
If you have questions about a particular road closure, dial 511 from any phone.
Click for traffic
WATCH: How to drive on snow and ice and get out of a skid
Related Topics:
weathertrafficroad closuresnow storm
weathertrafficroad closuresnow storm