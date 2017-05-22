  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: Trump opens first visit to Israel as president
WEATHER

Rainy days ahead ...

EMBED </>More Videos

Our weather will then remain unsettled and active across the region for the next few days

On and off rain this Monday as another round of showers and thunderstorms work through part of our region and a cool front moves in.

Get weather on the ABC11 News app.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says our weather will then remain unsettled and active across the region tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday as a series of impulses ride northeastward across the Carolinas.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP



"They move along a frontal boundary which will become stalled to our south and southeast," he said. "This will keep the period from tomorrow through Thursday rather cloudy, cooler than normal, and unsettled with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours are particularly likely tomorrow."

The WPC has rainfall amounts ranging from 2-3+" across the area.



It will finally dry out, with more sunshine returning by Friday and the weekend. This will lead to a warming trend as we head into the holiday, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit by the second half of the long weekend.
Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Rainy days ahead ...
Cloudy skies bring stray showers to central NC
Safety tips to prevent hot car deaths in spring
Thunderstorms roll through parts of central NC
More Weather
Top Stories
Police investigating shooting at Fayetteville restaurant
Raleigh police searching for accused sex offender
Police: Child molester impregnated 10-year-old girl
Rainy days ahead ...
Durham police search for hit-and-run suspect
Dangerous parasite could be in pools, water parks
College student charged with fatally stabbing student
Show More
Guns, computers, game consoles stolen from Raleigh homes
Dad killed after birthday candles start apartment fire
Crash closes westbound lanes of I-440 in Raleigh
Cloudy skies bring stray showers to central NC
Graduates walk out on Pence at Notre Dame commencement
More News
Top Video
What are the best diets for long-term success?
Guns, computers, game consoles stolen from Raleigh homes
Raleigh police searching for accused sex offender
Durham police search for hit-and-run suspect
More Video