Rainy days ahead ...

On and off rain this Monday as another round of showers and thunderstorms work through part of our region and a cool front moves in.
ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker says our weather will then remain unsettled and active across the region tomorrow, Wednesday, and Thursday as a series of impulses ride northeastward across the Carolinas.
"They move along a frontal boundary which will become stalled to our south and southeast," he said. "This will keep the period from tomorrow through Thursday rather cloudy, cooler than normal, and unsettled with numerous showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy downpours are particularly likely tomorrow."
The WPC has rainfall amounts ranging from 2-3+" across the area.
It will finally dry out, with more sunshine returning by Friday and the weekend. This will lead to a warming trend as we head into the holiday, with temperatures approaching 90 degrees Fahrenheit by the second half of the long weekend.
