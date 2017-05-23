WEATHER

Sampson County man captures cell phone video of tornado

Michael Bartlett captured cell phone video of the tornado through Sampson County.

AUTRYVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
From his front porch, pastor Michael Bartlett captured the approaching funnel cloud on his cell phone Tuesday, while he prayed.

"And then it started getting a little louder, and I said OK, it's got my attention," Bartlett said. Then I heard things snapping, crackling and popping, that was trees being snapped.

"And then the cloud really began to form," Bartlett added.

A frightening moment as the EF-1 tornado with winds up to 110 mph touched down in Sampson County.

"You just kind of, a shock moment," Bartlett said. "Didn't really know what to think but just started praying and hoping for the best."

For Bartlett, it could have been worse. But Autryville was battered, with trees and power lines down, its fire department destroyed and a curfew and state of emergency in place.

Those in need of assistance as a result of the storm are asked to call the Red Cross in Fayetteville at (910) 867-8151.

