Tornado downs trees, damages buildings in Sampson County

WHAT WE KNOW:

We started getting reports from Autryville of tornado damage



NWS issued the first tornado warning at 4:57 for Sampson County



Reports of damage to fire station in Autryville



5:34 p.m. damage reports in the Bearskin community of Salemburg. Mobile home overturned and minor injuries reported



Tornado reported on the ground near Clinton by police officer



Warning expired at 6 p.m.



Severe threat wasn't super high but south Sampson, and Cumberland county were under a marginal risk for severe storms.

A tornado in Sampson County knocked down trees, damaged buildings, and caused minor injuries Tuesday.The National Weather Service said that at 5:13 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Clinton, moving east at 20 mph.The fire department in Autryville sustained heavy damage.Officials said all but one fire truck was damaged after the tornado collapsed the fire department's roof.An ABC11 crew remains in Sampson County in the aftermath of the storm.The warning included Clinton.Other viewers reported high winds and trees down in Sampson County, including along Highway 24.Damage was also reported in Salemburg.Heavy rain, and even a few thunderstorms will move across the area Tuesday into this evening.The NWS in Raleigh has issued a Flood Watch through Tuesday evening.