WEATHER

Tornado downs trees, damages buildings in Sampson County

EMBED </>More Videos

Tornado threats have diminished in multiple parts of the Triangle. (Credit: Greg Barnes/Twitter )

A tornado in Sampson County knocked down trees, damaged buildings, and caused minor injuries Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said that at 5:13 p.m., a confirmed tornado was located near Clinton, moving east at 20 mph.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

WHAT WE KNOW:
  • We started getting reports from Autryville of tornado damage

  • NWS issued the first tornado warning at 4:57 for Sampson County

  • Reports of damage to fire station in Autryville

  • 5:34 p.m. damage reports in the Bearskin community of Salemburg. Mobile home overturned and minor injuries reported

  • Tornado reported on the ground near Clinton by police officer

  • Warning expired at 6 p.m.

  • Severe threat wasn't super high but south Sampson, and Cumberland county were under a marginal risk for severe storms.


The fire department in Autryville sustained heavy damage.



Officials said all but one fire truck was damaged after the tornado collapsed the fire department's roof.

MORE: What to do after a tornado

An ABC11 crew remains in Sampson County in the aftermath of the storm.

EMBED More News Videos

Damage to multiple units in Sampson County are being reported.

Do you have a severe weather photo? If so, send us your pictures using the hashtag #ABC11 or email them to eyewitness@abc11.com

The warning included Clinton.

Other viewers reported high winds and trees down in Sampson County, including along Highway 24.

Damage was also reported in Salemburg.

Heavy rain, and even a few thunderstorms will move across the area Tuesday into this evening.

Get weather on the ABC11 News app.

Click here for First Alert Doppler XP

The NWS in Raleigh has issued a Flood Watch through Tuesday evening.

Related Topics:
weatherforecast
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Storm damage in Sampson County
More Rain Wednesday
See if your name is going to be used for a tropical storm this year
Safety tips to prevent hot car deaths in spring
More Weather
Top Stories
Safety inspections delay openings of some Triangle pools
UNC's Bradley set to reveal NBA draft decision
UK officials use social media to investigate attack
UK increases terror threat level to critical, says another attack imminent
DNA testing unlocks ancestry but beware of potential drawbacks
NC lawn care company surprises boy with own mower
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
Show More
Fayetteville Police arrest man in July 2016 rape
PNC Arena speeds up plans to add bomb-sniffing dogs
Duke lecturer arrested at Confederate rally
No death penalty for teen accused of decapitating mom
North Carolina sheriff's deputy wounds break-in suspect
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Tuesday, May 23, 2017
UK officials use social media to investigate attack
Safety inspections delay openings of some Triangle pools
No death penalty for teen accused of decapitating mom
More Video