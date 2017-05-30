Sampson County storm damage blamed on straight-line winds

We will be on a two hour delay this morning. Severe storms hit areas of our county last night. — Sampson Co Schools (@SampsonSchools) May 30, 2017

At least 14 people were hurt late Monday night when severe thunderstorms rolled through Sampson County.None of the injuries were life-threatening.The powerful storms knocked down trees and blew over mobile homes. The National Weather Service sent a team to investigate and determined the damage was caused by straight-line winds and not a tornado.Assistant County Manager Susan Holder said 12-18 structures were damaged. Several mobile homes in the Basstown Road area were flipped over and numerous poultry and hog houses were damaged.Sampson County and Clinton City Schools operated on a 2-hour delay Tuesday because of the road closures.US-421 was closed in both directions just north of ClintonHolder said the storms appeared to have taken a path from west to east just north of Clinton and the Basstown, Keener, and Kitty Fork areas were the worst hit.The American Red Cross is offering help to those who need it.About 1,100 people were reportedly without power.The NOAA/NWS Storm Prediction Center has us in the marginal risk for severe weather again today.