An unusually strong upper-level system is located right along the Appalachians. An oval-shaped area of low pressure is projected to gradually evolve during the next 24-36 hours along and just off the Carolina coast. This will create a weak northeast wind flow over Central North Carolina, leading to quite a few clouds, but the depth of moisture will not be deep enough to support any heavy precipitation.We can't rule out a sprinkle or brief shower tonight and Thursday.So, for the most part, today through tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy and rain-free. These clouds, and the cooler northeast wind flow will lead to lower-than-normal daytime high temperatures with highs in the mid-70s tomorrow and lower to mid-70s on Thursday.The disturbance bringing the cloudy, cool conditions will finally start to eject north and east tomorrow night, allowing for the clouds to finally break up.An upper-level high, building over the central U.S. Wednesday through Friday, will move eastward and sets the stage for warm, dry weather for the upcoming weekend.This warm weather spills over into early next week as the next big storm system out west should be slow to move eastward.Have a great Hump Day!Bigweather