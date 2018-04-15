Tornado Watch issued for most of the area until 11 p.m.

Get weather alerts sent right to your phone with the ABC11 News App
The following counties are under a Tornado Watch:
Alamance, Anson, Caswell, Chatham, Cumberland, Davidson, Durham, Forsyth, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Hoke, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Orange, Person, Randolph, Richmond, Robeson, Rockingham, Scotland, Stanly, Stokes, Vance, Wake.
The Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m.
The main threat is for damaging straight-line winds; however the tornado risk has increased as well. Timing for severe weather will be 8 p.m. in our western counties, 9-10 p.m. in the Triangle and 11 p.m. along the I-95 corridor. Please be weather aware this evening. We'll keep you updated...
