WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Wet Triangle, flash flood threats across the state

EMBED </>More Videos

First Alert Mode: As Alberto pushes through, the Triangle is expected to see much more showers and thunderstorms. (WTVD)

As Alberto pushes through, the Triangle is expected to see much more showers and thunderstorms.



An increase in moisture led to a wet Memorial Day with locally heavy rain into the early afternoon hours.

Flash flooding is possible throughout the week.

The rain made for unsteady conditions for drivers Monday evening, many of whom were making the trek back from Memorial Day getaways.

"We were going to go back to the pier and fish today and spend some time on the beach but it's been torrential downpours all day so we decided to head to Raleigh and hope for the best," said Annie Williams, who was driving from Minnesota, stopped in the Surf City area and is eventually headed down to Savannah for a graduation.

"We do have summer in Minnesota. It's not snowy and cold all the time regardless of what people believe," she said.

No serious wrecks were reported, though there was a spinout at I-40 and Rock Quarry Road.

EMBED More News Videos

Wet weather plagues the Triangle.



Those wet driving conditions continued into Tuesday, making for some delayed and treacherous morning commutes.

On Monday, Gov. Roy Cooper's office said State Public Safety officials began coordinating with local officials and cautioning residents to monitor forecasts and warnings closely as heavy rains from Subtropical Storm Alberto further saturate North Carolina causing flash flooding and increasing the potential for landslides.



The bulk of Alberto's moisture should stay to our west on Tuesday, but daytime heating will add enough instability to bring us some showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall. More of the same is expected for Wednesday.

In western North Carolina counties, NCDOT monitored roadways for potential flooding and landslides because of already saturated ground from the rain that fell during the past week.

"Emergency management and law enforcement officials are working closely to respond to any trouble spots," Emergency Management Director Mike Sprayberry said. "We urge North Carolina residents and visitors to monitor local weather forecasts and heed warnings from local officials."

There are also concerns that some roads could flood in the eastern part of the state, where crews will be on standby to shut down roads that become unsafe because of floodwater.

TV crew killed when tree falls on their SUV
A North Carolina state trooper says a tree fell across a highway, crushing a vehicle from a South Carolina television station and killing a TV anchor and photojournalist.


Much of the state remains under a Flash Flood Watch that has been extended through Wednesday morning.

State Emergency Management meteorologists predict rainfall totals to reach three to six inches statewide with locally higher amounts possibly reaching 8 inches along the eastern and southern slopes of the mountains during the next few days.

Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South
Forecasters warn Alberto, a still-menacing depression after its Memorial Day landfall on the Gulf Coast, is scattering heavy rains around the South amid heightened risks of flash flooding.


By Monday night, minor flooding already occurred along the Roanoke River near Roanoke Rapids and officials are watching the Roanoke River near Williamston. Minor flooding is anticipated along the Cape Fear River at Wilmington from Tuesday morning through Wednesday and near Burgaw on Friday.

In western North Carolina, minor flooding is expected along the French Broad River near Blantyre on Wednesday.

Public safety officials also are monitoring the French Broad River at Asheville and Fletcher. Rainfall could lead to additional landslides across western NC where some of the greatest accumulations are expected.

CHECK THE RADAR HERE.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South
Rescuers seeking man still missing in Maryland flooding
Heavy rain from Sub-Tropical Storm Alberto on the way
Durham spraygrounds to open this weekend
More weather
WEATHER
A Wet Week
Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South
Rescuers seeking man still missing in Maryland flooding
Flash flooding hits Md. for second time in 2 years
More Weather
Top Stories
Ironman signs hacked along highway referred to cyclists as 'idiots on bikes'
Not forgotten: 13 years ago, Bragg soldier died, memory lives on
TV crew killed when tree falls on vehicle in western NC
Alberto downgraded to depression, dumps heavy rains on South
Which Starbucks are closed for anti-bias training Tuesday?
Neighbor taken aback by brazen armed burglary at a Lee County home
Garden at Cary elementary school teaches kids and helps the community
Nat'l Guardsman missing after catastrophic Md. flash flood
Show More
Las Vegas Uber driver, passenger carjacked at gunpoint
FBI urging public to reboot routers to stop Russian malware
21-year-old man killed in Fayetteville home invasion, shooting
France: Macron rewards migrant hero who saved dangling child
5-year-old Mooresville girl attacked by family's pit bull
More News