Wilson man charged in Christmas Eve quadruple murder

Dereck Eugene Harris (image courtesy North Carolina Department of Public Safety)

WILSON COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says it has murder warrants charging 29-year-old Dereck Eugene Harris in a Christmas Eve quadruple murder.

A mother and her son along with their significant others were shot in the 2200 block of Banks Lane East, just east of Wilson.

A family member identified the mother as Tammy Pearce, 54, along with her boyfriend, Selby Outland, 47. The other two victims are Shane Pearce, 28, and his fiance, Dominique (Nikki) Privette, 23.

Tammy Pearce, Selby Outland, Shane Pearce, Nikki Privette (from left to right)


Harris was already serving time in a state prison for a probation violation and other charges. He will be brought back to Wilson to face the new accusations.
