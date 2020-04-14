Coronavirus NC: 1 arrested as ReOpenNC protesters violate state's Stay-at-Home order in downtown Raleigh

At its height, an estimated 100-plus people attended the tailgate-style rally, calling for the reopening of the economy following the limits placed by authorities during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Police issued several warnings for the crowd, which included some small-business owners struggling during the shutdown, to disperse as the protesters violated social-distancing guidelines and limits on public gatherings.
NEW: At least one person now under arrest by @raleighpolice for refusing to leave #ReopenNC demonstration outside @ncleg. At its height, there were probably 100+ people at the tailgate-style rally. @ABC11_WTVD @ABC @ABCPolitics #coronavirusNC #StayAtHome #abc11 pic.twitter.com/so9ZIzzqpY— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 14, 2020
The group ReopenNC, which organized the protest, had originally called on other small business owners to stay in their cars and honk horns. But many got out of their cars as the event morphed into a campaign-style rally and protest, prompting police to step in.
The protest was organized to call on state leadership to end the Stay-at-Home order and other COVID-19 health protections, which have resulted in mass layoffs, record unemployment filings and an economic slowdown.
Police began closing streets around the Legislature and warned demonstrators in vehicles that their actions violated Gov. Roy Cooper's Stay-at-Home order and public health orders.
Third & final @raleighpolice warning appears to working as much of the crowd disperses. @WakeSheriff prison transports also arriving now, as officers also start walking through the parking lot and going to car to car. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @ABC #abc11 #coronavirusNC pic.twitter.com/8yA8Wtnl3J— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 14, 2020
After the third warning, much of the crowd began to leave.
RIGHT NOW: Protestors set up camp outside @NCLeg, demand @NC_Governor, @SecMandyCohen & @ncdhhs lift #StayAtHome orders and #ReopenNC. There’s palpable anger & frustration amidst the crowd, which includes struggling small business owners. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @ABC #abc11 pic.twitter.com/ulmm2xb1zo— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 14, 2020
Prison transport vehicles arrived, and officers began walking through the parking lot and going to car to car.
As @raleighpolice & @NCLeg GA Police get involved, some shout of “tyranny, “Gestapo” & “Comrade @NC_Governor.” Despite increase in volume, protest still peaceful. There are several families and school aged children here as well. @ABC11_WTVD @ABCPolitics @ABC #abc11 #stayathome pic.twitter.com/WzEslmCtdE— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) April 14, 2020
On Monday, Cooper warned that "our biggest enemy is complacency," and that the spread of the novel coronavirus was accelerating at a much slower pace, showing that social distancing guidelines were working.
Cooper's executive order limiting the number of shoppers in retail stores went into effect Monday at 5 p.m., another measure aimed at creating social distancing and slowing the spread of the virus.
As of Tuesday morning, 108 people in North Carolina have died from COVID-19-related illnesses and 5,024 cases have been reported across the state.