1 dead, 2 injured in east Raleigh shooting, officials say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead and two men were injured in an east Raleigh shooting on Friday night.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. at the 500 block of Bragg Street outside of Al's Grill.

Upon arrival, Raleigh officers said they found the body of a dead woman, two men were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials have not provided any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.

ABC11 crews are on scene working to learn more.
