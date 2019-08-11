deadly shooting

18-year-old dead, brother critical after shooting inside Sanford Econo Lodge room

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sanford police are investigating after two brothers were shot inside a room at Econo Lodge late Saturday night.

It happened just before midnight at the Econo Lodge located at 1403 N. Horner Blvd when officers found the two men with gunshot wounds inside room 150.

Davion Orlando Newby, 18, of Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene.

His brother, Rahki Orentheo Newby, 19, of Sanford, was airlifted to UNC Chapel Hill Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooting happened inside the room.

The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this case is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department Investigative Division at 919-777-1051.
