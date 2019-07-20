shooting

1 killed, 2 injured in Red Springs birthday party shooting, sheriff's office says

Police lights
RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Robeson County Sheriff's Office says one man was shot dead and two others were injured during an altercation at a Red Springs birthday party overnight.

Deputies said it happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday in the 200 block of Folly Drive.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a man deceased in the front yard.

Two other men arrived at Southeastern Medical Center with gunshot wounds and other injuries and were sent to another hospital for treatment. One is critical and the other is in stable condition, according to officials.

Witnesses say the altercation happened at a birthday party where at least 50 people were in attendance at the time of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone that was at the party or with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
