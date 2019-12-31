1 killed, 3 injured after head-on crash in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person was killed and three others were injured after a head-on collision on Monday night, according to NC Highway Patrol officials.

The crash happened on NC-42 just east of Neal Road shortly after 6 p.m., Highway Patrol said a vehicle traveling west crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on.

Crews airlifted one of the three injured to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and two others were taken to WakeMed.

The victims in the crash have not been identified at this time.

Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
wilson countycar crashwilson county newsfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured during armed robbery in Chapel Hill, 1 suspect on the run
1 injured in shooting outside Cary bar
Roy Williams pulls into a tie with Dean Smith in win over Yale
Harnett County mom pleads for answers after son was struck, killed in hit and run
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
Carbon monoxide concerns continue at McDougald Terrace
Family mourns father, daughter killed in Orange County house fire
Show More
Donors numbers down, but charities see larger monetary donations
WV cadets will be fired over Nazi salute photo
SC man offers $10k for safe return of stolen dog
Diocese of Charlotte releases list of clergy accused of abuse
Harnett County welcomes first YMCA
More TOP STORIES News