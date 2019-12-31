1 killed, 3 injured after head-on crash in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least one person was killed and three others were injured after a head-on collision on Monday night, according to NC Highway Patrol officials.The crash happened on NC-42 just east of Neal Road shortly after 6 p.m., Highway Patrol said a vehicle traveling west crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on.Crews airlifted one of the three injured to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville and two others were taken to WakeMed.The victims in the crash have not been identified at this time.Highway Patrol will continue to investigate the crash.