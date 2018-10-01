Two men are in the hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of a Fayetteville bar early Monday morning.The incident happened outside of the All Stars Bar & Grill on Bragg Boulevard before 2 a.m.Officers told ABC11 crews on scene that one person was shot in the stomach and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.They were both taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.Authorities have yet to release information about a possible suspect or the victims' identities.The shooting is still under investigation.Those with information are asked to call Detective B.Pleze with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 676 -2396 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).