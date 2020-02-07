1 shot outside Fayetteville VA Medical Center clinic, FBI says

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The FBI is investigating after a person was shot outside a Fayetteville VA Medical Center clinic on Friday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

According to the FBI, one suspect was quickly detained and arrested by VA police. Fayetteville Police Department officers said they assisted with the investigation as well.

A representative for the FBI said this was not an active shooter situation and investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety at this time.



The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillehospitalshootingva hospitals
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fetus found at Hillsborough sewer pump station
NWS to survey Bunn-area for tornado damage on Saturday
Flooding traps residents in Fayetteville neighborhood
DHA says target in site for return of more McDougald Terrace residents
Residents at odds over Chapel Hill's new bike plan
Rain is gone but flooding, power outages remain in spots
Warrant: Wake Forest stabbing suspect threatened to kill daughter
Show More
Now Open: 'Alimentari At Left Bank', Italian specialties, fresh pasta
This 99-year-old WWII vet STILL works out
No engine failure in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash, NTSB says
Trump touts community revitalization in Charlotte speech
Crews restoring power to parts of NC, 100K still in the dark
More TOP STORIES News