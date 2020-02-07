1 shot outside Fayetteville VA Medical Center clinic, FBI says

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
According to the FBI, one suspect was quickly detained and arrested by VA police. Fayetteville Police Department officers said they assisted with the investigation as well.
A representative for the FBI said this was not an active shooter situation and investigators do not believe there is any threat to public safety at this time.
BREAKING: @FayettevillePD confirms they responded to a shooting inside a foyer of the VA Medical Center along Ramsey Street this afternoon. They tell us one person was detained. No word on injuries. We’re working to gather more details. @ABC11_WTVD pic.twitter.com/o9tkyF7Law— Michael Lozano (@MLozanoABC11) February 7, 2020
The victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.
We continue to learn more about this ongoing story. Please check back for updates.