Fenton brings hundreds of apartments, dozens of high end stores to Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Big, bold signs greet you when you arrive at Fenton, Cary's newest destination for shopping, dining and living. At least two stores, Sephora and Athleta, had ribbon cuttings Monday while construction crews kept working on nearby portions of the massive development.One woman arrived very early, before Sephora opened its doors,."Because they open at 10 and I like being first! I like the freedom of being able to shop, have space," said Karolynn Bridges.That space could be filled by June, according to developer Abbitt Goodwin."All of the tenants are under construction, and we'll have 24 tenants opening within the next 30 days," he said. "We have 357 multifamily units, and 200,000 square feet of office space over retail.""I think it's great," said Bridges. "I'm definitely looking for a new place, so I'm praying for that corner apartment right there!"Future development's planned for the space originally targeted by Wegmans, before that grocery store changed its mind. There's no parking outside the storefronts, but the developer told us they have plenty of space for the cars of shoppers."Behind the buildings," Goodwin said. "This main street intentionally does not have parking on it. We have structured parking and parking lots that surround the buildings, in the rear."Also available at Fenton: Charging stations, more than two dozen of them, for shoppers who travel in Teslas or other electric vehicles.