air travel

Mom says 12-year-old went missing while traveling as unaccompanied minor on American Airlines flight

"How did you lose my child? How do you lose an unaccompanied minor?" Monica Giliam said.
EMBED <>More Videos

Mom speaks out after 12-year-old daughter went missing after flight

MIAMI -- A mom in Georgia is expressing her frustration after her 12-year-old child wandered off a flight while traveling alone as an unaccompanied minor.

Monica Gilliam's daughter Kimber flew on board an American Airlines flight from Chattanooga, Tennessee, to Miami, Florida, last Saturday to visit her father. She said the airline allowed Kimber to walk off the plane alone.

"The manager from American Airlines called and said, 'Your child is missing,'" Gilliam said. "I was like, 'How did you lose my child? How do you lose an unaccompanied minor?'"

Gilliam said her daughter "felt like she was supposed to get up" once passengers began to deplane, telling her mom that a flight attendant even waved goodbye.

The U.S. does not have federal regulations involving the supervision of unaccompanied minors, but according to AA policy, "employees will board the child early" and "escort them off the plane to meet their guardian at the gate."

SEE ALSO: What airlines owe customers if flights get canceled or delayed
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News' transportation correspondent Gio Benitz shares what passengers' rights are amid the busy summer travel season.



Kimber's father used FaceTime to help the 12-year-old navigate her way through the airport to meet him at baggage claim, Gilliam said.

"She was nervous, and she was scared," Gilliam said. "But she did exactly what her dad told her to do to get her to safety."

In a statement to ABC News, American Airlines said it "cares deeply" about its young passengers and "is committed to providing a safe and pleasant travel experience for them." The airline added that it is taking the incident "very seriously" and is "looking into what occurred."

Parents should make sure kids are prepared before traveling alone, said Emily Kaufman, travel expert and founder of The Travel Mom.

"Inform them about the plan on the plane, getting off the plane and, when they're in need of something, that they can ask the flight attendants," Kaufman said.

She also advised parents to give their children lists of important contacts to keep in their pockets and carry-ons. They can also consider using trackers, like Apple's Find My, and should monitor their children's flights in case of early or late arrivals.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelairport newschildrenair travelamerican airlinesairlineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
AIR TRAVEL
What to know if your flight gets canceled or delayed
Travel trouble with flights, gas prices continues this 4th of July
Flight delays, cancellations worry some travelers
RDU gears up for busy July 4th holiday passengers
TOP STORIES
Man found shot dead in new Raleigh neighborhood
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
1 killed in crash on Highway 55 in Cary
Fayetteville family with timeshare trouble turns to ABC11
Makeshift Styrofoam boat washes ashore in North Carolina
Lawsuit says BofA failed to warn customers about risks of using Zelle
Storms cause flooding in Fayetteville, damage homes in Cumberland Co.
Show More
Ex-Japanese prime minister assassinated during campaign speech
Man found guilty of federal murder in 2019 shooting of Z'yon Person
NC lawmakers seek to increase number of specialty-trained nurses
Raiders announce 1st Black woman team president in NFL history
Family remembers loved one as Black youth suicide rate increases
More TOP STORIES News