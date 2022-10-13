12-year-old stabbed during fight on school bus in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 12-year-old boy in Charlotte is in recovery after his family says he was stabbed multiple times on a school bus.

The incident happened Friday afternoon when seventh-grader James Love III said he got into a fight with another student before the student began stabbing him.

James went to the hospital where he received 31 stitches in his leg, torso, back and head.

"I ran inside the school building and then that's when I seen something red on my face, and I wiped it and there was blood on my hand," James said. "That's when I started freaking out because I didn't know what to do, because it was a lot of blood."

The school released a statement saying:

We have a zero-tolerance policy for violence or threats of any kind to students, staff, or the school."

The student who attacked James was arrested and charged, and is no longer allowed to return to campus.