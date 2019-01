A woman has been arrested and charged with shooting two people on New Year's Eve in Raleigh.The shooting happened at Thornhill Apartments on Plumleaf Road in the afternoon.A 36-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were injured in the shooting.Raleigh Police Department arrested Elisha Nikole Dean, 18.She faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.