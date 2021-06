APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old woman was hit and killed by a train in Apex Tuesday night.According to Wake County EMS, the woman and a 17-year-old boy were apparently walking on the tracks when the woman was hit.The conductor of the train called 911 to report the accident.The boy was not injured. Apex police said the pair were not Apex residents.It happened just after 10 p.m. behind the Bell Apex apartment complex.The train was the Amtrak Silver Star that travels daily between New York City and Miami. It was delayed by about five hours.Apex police are investigating.