19-year-old shot, killed near Food Lion in Raleigh

19-year-old shot, killed near Food Lion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old is dead after being shot outside a Raleigh grocery store Monday night.

The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near the Food Lion on Poole Road.

The 19-year-old, later identified as Trashawn Watkins, was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he did not survive his injuries.

The case is being investigated as a homicide. Raleigh Police Department has not released any information about possible suspects in this case.
