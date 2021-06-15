19-year-old shot, killed near Food Lion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old is dead after being shot outside a Raleigh grocery store Monday night.The shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. near the Food Lion on Poole Road.The 19-year-old, later identified as Trashawn Watkins, was rushed to the hospital for treatment, but he did not survive his injuries.The case is being investigated as a homicide. Raleigh Police Department has not released any information about possible suspects in this case.